Pawan Kalyan’s Director Satire On Channels Airing Sai Dharam’s Accident

Actor Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident near the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Hyderabad on Friday. "Sai Dharam Tej is stable and all major organs are functioning well," Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills said in a statement released on Saturday.

However, there are some media channels that were running shows by spreading negativity and distorting facts of the accident.

Gabbar Singh Director Harish Shankar responded to such shows on Twitter. He praised Sai Dharam Tej for feeding people even after being in a critical condition. In a satirical statement, he said that the channels are getting TRPs because of the actor’s accident news hence they get income and their families are being fed.

Coming to Sai Dharam Tej’s health, the hospital, on Saturday, said that he will continue to be on assisted respiration in ICU for controlled close monitoring. On Sunday morning, the doctors performed additional investigations and successfully performed surgery on his collar bone, which was fractured in the accident.

The police and the Mega family members had clearly stated that Sai Dharam Tej was neither drunk nor was he overspeeding at the time of the accident as mentioned in a few channels which were spreading misinformation. As there was sand on the road there the actor’s bike skid and he fell down on the road and suffered injuries. A passerby named Abdul had stopped and called the 108 ambulance and the police who reached on time and took the actor to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was later shifted to Appollo Hospitals for better treatment, where he was stated to be out of danger.

Sakshi Post wishes Sai Dharam Tej a speedy recovery.