Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak Second Week Collections

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon at the box office. The film is performing well at the box office since ever since it opened in theatres. Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak has turned out to be a massive hit at the box office in just two days of its release.

Talking about the latest collections, Bheemla Nayak has reportedly earned Rs 3.8 cr on the 13th day at the box office.

The total gross collection of the film is said to be Rs 190 cr plus. Bheemla Nayak collections are likely to slow down from tomorrow as Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam will open in theatres.

So far, Bheemla Nayak turned out to be a huge money-spinner at the box office. The film is directed by K Sagaar Chandra. Bheemla Nayak is gearing up for digital release from March 25, 2022.