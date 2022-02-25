Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak Movie Review and Rating

Movie Bheemla Nayak

Star Cast Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nitya Menon

Director Sagar K chandra

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi

Music SS Thaman

Run Time 2h 25m

Release 25 February 2021

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak hit theatres after much delay. The expectations around the film has touched the sky. Bheemla Nayak is the official remake of the Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Here's our review of Bheemla Nayak:

Plot: Bheemla Nayak (Pawan Kalyan) is a sincere sub inspector in Kurnool district. Danny (Rana Daggubati), who is a retired a army official aspires to become a politician. Bheemla Nayak arrests Danny after finding him guilty of transporting liquor to the dry territory. Danny challenges Bheemla Nayak saying he will hit back at him as soon as he gets out on bail. From there, a battle begins between Bheemla Nayak and Danny. But why does Bheemla Nayak's wife Nithya Menen get involved in this? How Danny extracts revenge on Bheemla Nayak forms the crux of the story.

Performance: Pawan Kalyan steals the show with his electrifying performance. Pawan Kalyan's dialogues delivery will surely evoke whistles from his fans. Rana does a commendable job as there's no need to give an introduction to his acting chops. Rana matches Pawan's intensity which many actors fail. Rana nails it in every scene. Nithya Menen, as the wife of Pawan Kalyan, shines and does equal justice to her character. The remaining cast of the film too deliver what is expected of them.

Plus Points:

Perfect casting (Rana, Pawan Kalyan)

Punch Dialgoues

BGM

Fight sequence between Rana, Pawan

Interval and Climax scenes

Minus Points:

Few scenes seem forced

Verdict: Bheemla Nayak is a treat for die hard Pawan Kalyan fans. Trivikram's writing elevates Pawan Kalyan's hero status in the movie.

Rating: 3/5