Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak Latest Box Office Collections

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's charm at the box office has worked again as his recently released Bheemla Nayak was declared a super hit. The film has kept cash registers ringing at the box office ever since it opened in theatres on February 25.

Bheemla Nayak has won appreciation from celebrities, fans, and audiences alike. Speaking about collections, Bheemla Nayak has managed to earn Rs 7.7 crore on its fifth day at the box office. It is performing well on foreign shores as well.

Bheemla Nayak's total gross collections from the US of A so far is said to be $2.23 Million plus making it a huge money-spinner at the box office.

Bheemla Nayak is directed by Sagaar K Chandra and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sitara Entertainments banner. Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menon, and Murali Sharma are seen in prominent roles.