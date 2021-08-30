Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak Audio rights Sold For A Fancy Price

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is riding high on the success of his recent outing 'Vakeel Saab'. The film did astounding business at the worldwide box office. After receiving the same love and adulation from the audience even years after his comeback, Pawan Kalyan is going all out, givinh his best for his next projects to impress the audience.

Pawan Kalyan's forthcoming flick 'Bheemla Nayak' has been in the news ever since it went on floors. Latest news doing the rounds is that Aditya Music is said to have acquired the audio rights of Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak for a fancy price. The makers are gearing up to unleash a new song from the film on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's birthday which falls on September 2, 2021.

The film is directed by Saagar K Chandra and it is produced by S Radhakrishna. Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh will appear in prominent roles. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on January 12, 2022.