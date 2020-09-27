Pawan Kalyan Writes Scripts During Lockdown, This Mega Actor Is Looking Into It

It’s no secret that power star Pawan Kalyan is one of the most talented actors in Tollywood. He is an inspiration to his millions of fans. The latest buzz on social media is that Pawan Kalyan is believed to have written a few good stories during this lockdown.

As per sources, Pawan gave those scripts to Sai Dharam Tej for future projects. An official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment. On the other hand, if this news is true then we have to wait and watch when will Sai Dharam Tej use those stories at his movies. Who is going to helm the film?

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan will be returning to the silver screen after a long time with ‘Vakeel Saab’. Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the role of a lawyer in the film. It is a remake of the much-acclaimed Bollywood film ‘Pink’. Pawan Kalyan will step into the shoes of Senior Bachchan. The motion poster and first look poster received immense love across all quarters. The makers are planning to release the film next year during Sankranthi.

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in ‘Agnyathaavassi’ which became a big dud at the box office. Obviously, Pawan Kalyan has pinned huge hopes on ‘Vakeel Saab’. We just hope that this film will create some records at the box office. Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas and Anjali will be seen in prominent roles. Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.