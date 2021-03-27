Pawan Kalyan Wraps Up Vakeel Saab Dubbing

All Pawan Kalyan fans are waiting with bated breath to watch the Telugu Power Star on the big screen. The actor-turned-politician, has taken time off his political commitments to take part in the shoot of his upcoming flick Vakeel Saab. The film has become one of the most talked about topics ever since the makers of the movie officially announced that Pawan Kalyan will play the lead role in the film.

The film is the official Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit Pink. Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the role of a powerful lawyer in the film as he fights for the rights of girls who get assaulted by boys. Pawan Kalyan will soon be participating in movie promotions as he finished his dubbing for Vakeel Saab. Just two days left to see the trailer of the film. Vakeel Saab trailer will be released on March 29.

The film is directed by Venu Sri Ram and co-produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. The film will hit the screens on April 9, 2021. Watch this space for more updates.