Pawan Kalyan To Wrap Up Vakeel Saab In Single Schedule?

Power star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film ‘Vakeel Saab’ is one of the interesting projects where fans and audiences are looking forward for release in the theatres. According to the latest reports, ‘Vakeel Saab’ team has started shooting the film without lead actor Pawan Kalyan. Most parts of the shooting have been completed, except Pawan Kalyan's important scenes. Pawan Kalyan will resume the shoot of the film from next month.

If reports are to be believed, Pawan Kalyan is likely to wrap up the movie shoot in a single schedule. As the film got delayed to Covid, Pawan doesn’t want to prolong the film. He is believed to have assured makers of the movie that he won’t take a break until the completion of its shoot. Pawan and the filmmakers are aiming to release the film during Sankranthi festival next year.

‘Vakeel Saab’ is an official remake of the much-acclaimed Bollywood hit ‘Pink’ that featured Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The makers of the Telugu film bought the rights of the film and changed the script to suit the sensibilities of the Telugu audience. The motion poster which was released on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday was loved by one and all. His fans can’t wait to see him on silver screen as he is returning to films after a long time. Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sri Ram and co-produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.