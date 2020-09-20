Pawan Kalyan vs Prabhas: Sankranthi 2021 Set For A Big Box Office Clash

Every year there will be a box office clash and it has become a trend, as the makers are now used to it. This year, we saw only two big films of Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ and Allu Arjun's ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ which were released in a gap of just a day and turned out to be the biggest hits of this year.

Currently, theatres are shut due to COVID pandemic. Telugu filmmakers are expecting that theatres will open by the end of this year. According to the latest reports, the upcoming Sankranthi festival will witness a major box office clash between powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Prabhas.

If sources are to be believed, the makers of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakeel Saab’ and Prabhas’ ‘Radhe Shyam’ are planning to release in January 2020, with a target of attracting the audience during festival time. The films which will get released during Sankranthi or Dasara will become profitable projects at the ticket windows.

Pawan and Prabhas enjoy a massive fan following in different parts of the country. We are pretty sure that their film will have solid openings in its first weekend of theatrical run. But, the winner of the Sankranthi race will be content of the film. It is left to see which film will fare well at the box office. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.