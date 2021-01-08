Pawan Kalyan Vakeel Saab Teaser Highlights Leaked

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab has been hitting the headlines since its inception. The buzz on social media doing the rounds that Vakeel Saab teaser is expected out to be on the occasion of Sankranthi, January 14. It seems like Vakeel Saab makers are working on film teaser and few of the scenes got leaked on online.

It is being said on social media that there will be a fight scene of Pawan Kalyan in a metro trail. The teaser also has a one punch dialgoues which reads as "Courtl lo coat esukuni vaadinchagalanu...Court bayata coat teesi vaayinchagalanu". There will be two to three fight scenes in two minutes teaser as per the inside info.

Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink. The film was supposed to hit the screens in May but they couldn't release due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Vakeel Saab, which has been produced by Boney Kapoor, also stars Anjali and Nivetha Thomas in crucial roles. The film has music by SS Thaman and has been co-produced by Dil Raju.