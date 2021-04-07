If there's one actor who doesn't need any introduction, he is none other than Tollywwood actor and Power Star Pawan Kalyan. There are just two days left for his upcoming movie Vakeel Saab to hit the screens. Recently, the film passed the censor test with flying colors and received U/A certificate. A member from the overseas censor board has shared his review on social media.

Umair Sandhu, the name sounds a bell? Right! He's the one, the film critic from UAE who often gives out his review of recent releases days ahead of the movie's release in India. The film critic has shared his review of Vakeel Saab on his twitter handle.

Have a look at the review of Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab posted by Umair Sandhu on Twitter:

First Review #VakeelSaab from Overseas Censor Board ! It is embellished with bravura performances and it is undoubtedly and undisputedly the towering #PawanKalyan who steals the show. He gave Career Best Performance ever. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #VakeelSaabOnApril9th

Review #VakeelSaab from Overseas. The fact is that it does not disappoint at all in this aspect. It boasts of a gripping screenplay that holds your attention till the end. Despite the film's slow narrative, especially in the first half, it keeps you engaged and hooked ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Vakeel Saab is the official Telugu remake of Bollywood hit 'Pink'. Pawan Kalyan will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan. He will be essaying the role of a lawyer in the film. Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram and co-produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya who will appear in prominent roles.