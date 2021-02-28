Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab movie. After a long gap, Pawan Kalyan's film is going to be out in theatres. The release date of the film has been locked as 9th April 2021. Now, the news is that Vakeel Saab's post theatrical streaming rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime for a record price.

According to the reports, Amazon Prime Video acquired the digital rights of the film and the makers of the movie have made an agreement that Vakeel Saab should be out only after 50 days of its theatrical release. It is also said that the Zee has got Vakeel Saab's satellite rights.

It is all known knowledge that Amazon has released Master on its platform just three weeks after the release of the film in the theatres. So, the makers of Vakeel Saab are very particular in fixing the releasing date of the film on Amazon. If it is true that the film is going to be out on Amazon after 50 days then, Vakeel Saab will be available on Amazon on May 28th. Let us not decode much but wait for the official information.

Vakeel Saab is an upcoming Indian Telugu film directed by Venu Sriram and jointly bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bay View Projects. Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj will be seen in the key roles in the film.