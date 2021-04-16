Pawan Kalyan Treated For Coronavirus Infection After Testing Positive: Jana Sena

Jana Sena Party chief and Tollywood Power Star Pawan Kalyan tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. He is being monitored closely by his personal doctor and a team of experts from Apollo Hospital, it is learnt. Pawan Kalyan's political secretary P Hariprasad said the condition of actor-turned-politician is now stable. He added that after testing positive for coronavirus, he has contracted infection in his lungs and has been experiencing small bouts of fever.

The Jana Sena Party released a note and confirmed Pawan Kalyan's health condition. In the statement, they said that he was feeling uneasy after returning from the Tirupati bypoll campaign and underwent COVID-19 tests on April 3. But the result showed negative.

Later, Pawan Kalyan also took part in Vakeel Saab promotional events held in Hyderabad on April 4. After Pawan Kalyan's party staff members tested positive for COVID-19, he went into self-isolation. During isolation, he felt uneasy with body pains and fever. Then he took another test which turned positive.

Earlier, there were many rumors going around that Pawan Kalyan tested positive for coronavirus but it was not confirmed. As soon as Pawan Kalyan tested positive, Jana Sena party took to Twitter and confirmed that the rumours are true.