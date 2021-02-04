Pawan Kalyan In A Tight Spot To Sell Digital Rights Of Vakeel Saab?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan will soon be returning to the silver screen with Vakeel Saab. The film has been in the news since it's inception. It is an official remake of Bollywood hit 'Pink'. The film was also remade in Tamil and Ajith is seen in lead roles. The film did pretty well in Hindi and Tamil. Pawan Kalyan agreed to do the film means is a must-watch film to his fans. No doubt, Pawan Kalyan fans are eagerly waiting with bated breath for Vakeel Saab to hit the big screens.

The film has created much hype amongst the audience. The teaser of the film hit's the bull eye. Netizens are discussing on social media who will purchase the digital rights of Vakeel Saab. Before a launch of Aha, All Telugu films digital rights would be bagged by Amazon Prime. This time, the scenario could be different as Allu Arvind's Aha is also a new OTT platform. He also needs wide publicity for Aha. Recently, Samantha's hosted Sam-Jam show in Aha but it didn't receive huge reception from the audience.

They have called off the show as show organisers couldn't meet the expenditure of the show. If Allu Aravind purchases the digital rights of Vakeel Saab, then Aha doesn't need any publicity because Telugu audience would love to watch Pawan Kalyan movies on any OTT platforms. It is left to see to whom Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab sell the digital rights of the film Amazon or Aha. It is said that Pawan Kalyan is in dilemma to whom to sell the rights. There are maximum chances for Pawan Kalyan to sell Vakeel Saab digital rights to Aha. However, an official confirmation is expected out to be soon.

The film is directed by Sriram Venu and produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. The film will hit the screens on April 9, 2021.