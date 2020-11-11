Pawan Kalyan Taking Lot Of Re-Takes In Vakeel Saab Shoot, Power Star Struggling To Deliver Dialogues?

Power star Pawan Kalyan is one of the popular actors in Tollywood. He has been away from the action for more than two years. He is making comeback with his forthcoming film ‘Vakeel Saab’. Recently, Pawan Kalyan was seen traveling in Metro Rail to his shooting location. He was seen talking with passengers on Metro Rail. Pawan Kalyan's traveling in Metro Rail pictures went viral on all social media platforms.

According to the reliable sources, Pawan Kalyan seems to be struggling to say the dialogues, taking a number of re-takes. As you all know, Pawan was away from the films for the past two years. Pawan’s Vakeel Saab revolves around women, which is believed to have a lengthy and difficult dialogue. He will be essaying the role of Lawyer in ‘Vakeel Saab’ and Pawan Kalyan has to remember few sections and those all seem to become difficult for Pawan. He is taking a lot of time for rehearsal and is believed to be taking a lot of retakes to get the intensity right for the scenes.

Vakeel Saab is an official remake of Bollywood hit 'Pink' but the makers of the movie have tweaked the script to suit the sensibilities of Telugu audience. It is directed by Venu Sri Ram and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. The film is slated for release in first quarter of 2021. Watch this space for more updates.