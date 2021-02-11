Pawan Kalyan Review On Vaishnav Tej's Uppena Trailer

Vaishnav Tej's forthcoming flick 'Uppena' has been hitting the headlines ever since it went on floors. Only one day left for the film to hit the screens. Apparently, the entire Mega family could be waiting to hear the response for Uppena. As you all might be aware that, it marks debut film of Vaishnav Tej who's the brother of Sai Dharam Tej and nephew of Megastar Chiranjeevi.

According to reports, Director Buchi Babu Sana and Ravi Shankar seem to have met Pawan Kalyan to show the trailer of the film. Pawan Kalyan seems to be impressed, gave few compliments for the team about the movie. Here's what Pawan Kalyan said to Uppena team that “Audiences will remember the films that bring our lives, the emotions in them and the situations around us to the screen, for a long. Uppena will fall into that category,” said Pawan Kalyan.

Uppena is directed by Buchi babu Sana and the film is bankrolled by Naveen Yerenini and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film will hit the screens on February 12 which is tomorrow. Don't forget to watch this space for review and collections.