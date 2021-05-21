Pawan Kalyan Reason For Dil Raju's Rift With Vakeel Saab Director?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is on high after the smashing success of his latest release Vakeel Saab. Pawan Kalyan was seen in a powerful avatar and he won appreciation for trying his hand in a new genre. The film turned out to be a sleeper hit at the box office.

Have you heard about Pawan Kalyan’s remuneration for Vakeel Saab? The Tollywood actor is said to have charged Rs 50 cr as his remuneration for Vakeel Saab. The film is said to have earned Rs 80 cr share by the end of its theatrical run. And as per reports, the makers received only 30 cr profits from Vakeel Saab. Trade analysts say that Vakeel Saab achieved a break even with no profit or no loss.

Now, rumours are rife on social media that Vakeel Saab director Venu Sriram reportedly asked Dil Raju to pay his remuneration from the film profits. Dil Raju is said to have refused but assured to pay him for his next film, Allu Arjun’s ICON.

We don’t know whether Venu Sriram received any pay cheque for Vakeel Saab or not. But the talk is that Pawan Kalyan taking hefty remuneration for the movie is what created the rift between Dil Raju and Venu Sriram. We don’t how far this news contains the truth. But, it has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Before jumping to any conclusion, we will wait for an official confirmation from the makers' end.

Vakeel Saab is an official remake of Bollywood hit ‘Pink’ starrer Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.