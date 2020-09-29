Pawan Kalyan To Play Lecturer In Harish Shankar's Film?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is hitting the headlines for all the good reasons. Pawan will soon be teaming up with Harish Shankar for the yet-to-be titled film. It marks Harish Shankar's second-time collaboration with Pawan Kalyan. Earlier, the duo have worked together for ‘Gabbar Singh’ and it became a huge money-spinner at the box office.

Ever since Harish Shankar announced his film with Pawan Kalyan, expectations are riding high over the project, especially among Pawan's fans. If reports are anything to go by, Pawan Kalyan could be seen playing a lecturer in the yet-to-be launched film. So far, there’s no official confirmation about Pawan Kalyan’s role in Harish’s movie. But, Pawan is surely going to be seen in a never before seen avatar. Pawan-Harish’s untitled film will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The makers of the movie are yet to announce the rest of cast and crew details.

On the career front, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in ‘Vakeel Saab’ which is being directed by Venu Sri Ram. The film also stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Shruti Haasan. The makers are aiming to release the film next year during the Sankranthi festival. Watch this space for more updates.