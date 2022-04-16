Pawan Kalyan Launches Suma Kanakala's Jayamma Panchayathi Theatrical Trailer

Popular anchor, television presenter and host Suma Kanakala’s comeback film Jayamma Panchayathi is all set for release. Vigorous promotions are happening for the movie, ahead of its release. As part of the promotions, the film’s theatrical trailer has been launched. Power Star Pawan Kalyan did the honors of launching the trailer.

Although the trailer doesn’t show the issue raised by Jayamma in front of the village council, it creates strong impact. Her husband is unwell and she takes a strong decision to resolve her personal problems. Stands firm on her decision, she is ready to fight against the village as well. A love story between a priest and his ladylove is shown in the trailer. We also get to see other characters in the trailer of this village drama.

Suma steals the thunder with her effortless performance. It’s purely because of her exceptional portrayal of the character, we instantly connect to the character.

Director Vijay Kumar Kalivarapu wins brownie points for his writing and taking. Anush Kumar’s cinematography is impressive, while MM Keeravani’s background score compliments the visuals.

The village drama film produced by Balaga Prakash under Vennela Creations will arrive in theatres worldwide on May 6th.