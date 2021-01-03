Pawan Kalyan Jolly Look In Vakeel Saab New Poster Sparks Speculation

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie Vakeel Saab is making all the right noises. The movie, a remake of the Hindi hit Pink. The movie stars Pawan Kalyan, Ananya Nagalla, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Prakash Raj in the key roles. Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram and jointly produced by Boney Kapoor, Dil Raju and Sireesh. Shoojit Sircar and Venu Sriram have written the screenplay for this movie.

Recently, a new poster featuring Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab went viral and power star fans are thrilled about it. Pawan is seen riding a bike with his girlfriend holding him sitting behind. The poster shows Shruti Haasan and has won the hearts of netizens. This jolly look of Pawan has thrown hints about the movie.

Even though we know that Vakeel Saab will be a courtroom drama, this poster has led to the speculation that there could be some romantic angle to it. Stay tuned for updates.