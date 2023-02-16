Pawan Kalyan Hikes Remuneration For Hari Hara Veera Mallu?

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest bankable stars in Tollywood. He has a solid fan following in different parts of the country.

Several filmmakers will be in a queue to work with him. They wouldn't hesitate to pay whatever the actor demands.

Pawan Kalyan has several films lined up in his pipeline and one among them is Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

The actor is charging Rs 75 cr for the movie. He charged Rs 65 cr for his previous film Vakeel Saab. Pawan is said to have hiked his fee for Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri and Vikramjeet Virk will appear in prominent roles.