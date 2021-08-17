Pawan Kalyan Giving More Time to Bheemla Nayak, Keeps Hari Hara Veera Mallu Makers Waiting?

Power Star Pawan Kalyan made a comeback with Vakeel Saab after a long break for his political career. The film did well at the box office. Currently, Pawan Kalyan has his hands full with a slew of movies in his kitty.

Pawan Kalyan's forthcoming flick 'Bheemla Nayak' has become the talk of the town ever since the first glimpse of the film was put out by the makers.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Pawan Kalyan is being given a lot of weightage in Bheemal Nayak when compared to Rana Daggubati who's also playing a key role.

Apart from Bheemla Nayak, Pawan Kalyan has another interesting film in his kitty which is under production. Pawan seems to have put the film on hold. Pawan Kalyan wants to wrap up Bheemla Nayak at the earliest, it is learned.

It is being said that Pawan Kalyan is giving more importance to Bheemla Nayak, which seems to have hurt the makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The makers are said to be waiting for Pawan Kalyan's dates.

Buzz has it that Hari Hara Veera Mallu makers have finished the pre-production work and also finalized a few locations to shoot the movie. Now, they are said to be waiting for Pawan Kalyan to join the sets. But, Pawan Kalyan is busy with Bheemla Nayak.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is directed by Krish, who is said to be upset with Pawan Kalyan as he is not giving any clarity about the dates.

Only Pawan Kalyan must know the reason why he has put Hari Hara Veera Mallu on hold for a while now.