Pawan Kalyan Gives Green Signal To Bandla Ganesh!

Power star Pawan Kalyan has a massive fan following in different parts of the country due to his impeccable performance and acting chops in movies. There are few actors and filmmakers who are die-hard fans of Pawan Kalyan. Among them, one in young actor Nithiin and another one seems to be Bandla Ganesh.

Bandla Ganesh is an ardent follower of Pawan and he seems to have got another chance to work with Pawan Kalyan. Bandla Ganesh has hinted that he is going to produce Pawan Kalyan’s next film. Earlier, Bandla Ganesh had produced Pawan's ‘Gabbar Singh’ which went on to become a profitable venture at the box office. Bandla Ganesh bankrolled some big films like 'Anjaneyulu', 'Teenmaar', 'Gabbar Singh', 'Iddarammayilatho', 'Temper', 'Baadshah' and 'Govindudu Andharivaadele'. After a long gap, Bandla Ganesh is going to produce Pawan Kalyan’s another film and it is left to see who will be the director of the film.

On Monday morning, Bandla Ganesh shared that he has some big news for fans. He wrote, “I will announce about my future today 11.23 About my future it’s wonderful news for my Well wishers (sic).”

In the afternoon, he posted a picture clicked with the Vakeel Saab star and wrote, “My boss said okay and once again my dreams come true .Thank you my god @PawanKalyan.” Here’s the tweet made by him:

My boss said okay and once again my dreams come true .

Thank you my god ⁦@PawanKalyan⁩ 🙏. pic.twitter.com/x0s1nQy3Fy — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) September 28, 2020

I will announce about my future today 11.23 About my future it’s wonderful news for my Well wishers — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) September 28, 2020

On the career front, Pawan Kalyan will soon be seen in ‘Vakeel Saab’ which is a remake of the Bollywood film ‘Pink’. Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the role of a ‘lawyer’ in the film. Expectations are riding high on this film as it marks Pawan's return to the silver screen after a long time. It is directed by Venu Sriram and jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Watch this space for more updates.