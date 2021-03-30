Ruckus in Vizag Theatre During Pawan's Vakeel Saab Trailer Release

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is one of the hugely awaited films of this year. The film is due in cinemas on April 9. The makers of the movie planned to release the trailer of the film in selected theatres on the occasion of Holi to give surprise to Pawan fans and the audience.

They have selected few theatres in Hyderabad. Pawan fans who got to know about the trailer launch in theatres were rushed to the place around 2 PM. They offered puja and coconuts at his photo. As soon as the theatres were open for the public to catch a glimpse of Vakeel Saab trailer. In the commotion the glass of the theatre was broken, a two to three people were seen falling down on broken glasses. Pawan fans went to watch the trailer despite leaving injured guys on the floors. Take a look at the video of ANI which is widely circulating on social media.



#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Ruckus erupted at a theatre in Visakhapatnam during the release of the trailer of actor & Jan Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's movie, yesterday pic.twitter.com/MjNrpxto1d — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

The film is directed by Venu Sri Ram and co-produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. The film will hit the screens on April 9, 2021. Watch this space for more updates.