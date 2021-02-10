Pawan Kalyan Eyeing Mahesh Babu's Actress, Guess Who?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab has been into making for a long time. It is a comeback film of Pawan Kalyan after two years. We have learnt from reliable sources that the makers of Vakeel Saab have approached Tamannah Bhatia for a special song in the film. She will shake a leg with Pawan in Vakeel Saab and it could be a peppy number in the film.

Vakeel Saab is an official remake of Bollywood hit and Venu Sriram have tweaked the script and he seems to include a lot of commercial elements in Vakeel, especially to Pawan fans. Tamannah is yet to give her consent to the film. Last year, Tamannah performed a special song named as Dang Dang in Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and the film became a rage amongst the music lovers. Likewise, Pawan Kalyan could be eyeing on Mahesh Babu's actress.

Vakeel Saab is co-produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. The film will have a theatrical release on April 9, 2021. Stay tuned to this space for more updates.