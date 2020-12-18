Pawan Kalyan Divorce Rumours After Anna Lezhneva Absence in Niharika Wedding- What's The Truth?

HYDERABAD: Speculations were strife about Pawan Kalyan's alleged divorce with his third wife Anna Lezhneva when she was not seen in his niece Niharika Konidela's wedding with J Chaitanya in Udaipur.

Pawan Kalyan along with son Akira Nandan and daughter Aadhya (kids from his first marriage with Renu Desai) were present at the destination wedding in Udaipur. Since they were missing from the mega family's event, speculations started doing rounds that Pawan and Anna had parted ways.

Anna Lezhneva was seen on Thursday at the RGI Airport at Hyderabad in tow with her kids, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich. Anna was seen holding son Mark's hands, while Polena is also seen walking ahead confidently as they stepped out of the airport. Only few people recognised them as they were wearing masks. Once the news got round, they were quickly papped by fans and the photos went viral.

Anna looked completely different sporting short hair and dressed in casuals. She also looked a bit stout from when she was seen last.

However, Anna's entry back into the city put these rumours to rest and all is well between Pawan Kalyan and his Russian wife. It is reported that she had gone to her parents home for a holiday and was back in Hyderabad for Christmas celebrations.

Anna and Pawan met for the first time during the shooting of his film Teen Maar, where she played a small role. They got married on September 30, 2013. Anna gave birth to their daughter Polina Anjana and in October 2017 their son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich followed. It is said that Pawan Kalyan gave his wife complete rights to choose the religion of their children and both are Christians as per the mother's religion.