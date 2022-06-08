Pawan Kalyan As Chief Guest For Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki Pre-release Event

The pre-release event of Natural Star Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki won’t be happening tomorrow. The event will take place on June 9th, exactly a day prior to the film’s theatrical outing. None other than, Power Star Pawan Kalyan will be gracing the pre-release function as the chief guest.

When the makers invited Pawan Kalyan for the event, the Power Star has given his nod to make his presence. This is going to be a massive event with Pawan Kalyan attending it.

Ante Sundaraniki Pre Release event will take place at Shilpakala Vedhika in Hyderabad. Entire team will be attending the occasion.

Nazriya Nazim played the heroine in the rom-com directed by Vivek Athreya under Mythri Movie Makers banner.