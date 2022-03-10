Pawan Kalyan Behind Thala Ajith in Box Office Race

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's latest release Bheemla Nayak and Ajith's Valimai are performing well at the box office. Both the films were released in the same week and earned positive reviews from all quarters. Valimai and Bheemla Nayak are being termed as the biggest hits of this year. Check out both the films collections in detail below.

Bheemla Nayak WW Box Office

Week 1 - ₹ 170.74 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 3.38 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 4.23 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 4.87 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 1.20 cr

Total - ₹ 184.42 cr

Check the worldwide Box Office breakup of Valimai here:

Week 1: Rs 193.41 crore

Week 2 – Day 1: Rs 4.50 crore

Day 2: Rs 4.73 crore

Day 3: Rs 5.40 crore

Day 4: Rs 6.12 crore

Day 5: Rs 1.47 crore

Total: Rs 215.63 crore