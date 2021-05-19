Pawan Kalyan To Be Back in College!

Power Star Pawan Kalyan made a comeback into films with ‘Vakeel Saab’ in which he essayed the role of a lawyer. The film turned out to be a huge hit at the box office.

Pawan Kalyan will soon be working with Harish Shankar. Earlier, they both worked together for Gabbar Singh which was a runaway hit. After a long gap, they will be teaming up again for a new film. Expectations are riding high over their collaboration and the plot of the film is still under wraps.

We are hearing reports that Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the role of a lecturer in the film. Latest news doing the rounds suggest that the makers of the Pawan-Harish movie are planning to surprise Pawan Kalyan fans and audience on Vakeel Saab’s actor birthday.

The team is likely to unveil a concept poster on that special day. That’s not all, the makers are erecting a huge college set in the city outskirts of Hyderabad. Pawan Kalyan is going to be seen in a new avatar. Pawan’s role in Harish Shankar’s film might be bigger than Vakeel Saab. The shooting of the film will commence, shortly.

Apart from Pspk28, Pawan has two other films including Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu in his pipeline.