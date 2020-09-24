Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s forthcoming flick ‘Vakeel Saab’ has been in the news ever since it was announced. According to the reports, the makers of the movie have resumed the shoot of the film. Pawan Kalyan is expected to join the sets next month. The latest we hear is Shruti Haasan who will appear in a guest appearance in the film will also join him next month. The makers of the movie are planning to shoot some flashback sequences of the film.

The film marks Shruti Haasan's third collaboration with Pawan Kalyan. Earlier, they both have worked together for ‘Gabbar Singh’ and ‘Katamarayudu’. Pawan and Shruti are one of the most adorable on-screen couples. All are waiting to see if they will recreate the magic of Gabbar Singh on the silver screen again with Vakeel Saab. Let's wait and watch.

Pawan Kalyan will be essaying a powerful lawyer role in the film. The first look and motion poster have already created a buzz amongst the fans and movie lovers. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas will be seen in vital roles. Vakeel Saab is an official remake of Bollywood hit ‘Pink’. Pawan Kalyan will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan. Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.