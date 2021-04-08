Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan, who's known in the circles as Power Star of Tollywood, is making a comeback with his movie Vakeel Saab. The movie is a Telugu remake of the Hindi blockbuster Pink. The movie bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, was also remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai starring Thala Ajith in the main role.

Now, Vakeel Saab is hitting theatres across the world in a record number of theatres. The Telugu remake stars Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj and Nivetha Thomas in key roles. The movie is helmed by Venu Sriram and jointly produced by Dil Raju, Boney Kapoor and Sireesh.

So, how has the movie shaped up in Telugu? Does Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab live up to audience expectations and satisfy the desire of fans?

The premiere shows of Vakeel Saab were held early this morning and here's the public talk surrounding Pawan Kalyan's latest release Vakeel Saab.

Vakeel Saab Twitter review from US Premieres

And it's a blockbuster 🔥🤙💥#VakeelSaab — Endorse PSPK ™ (@EndorsePSPK) April 8, 2021

#VakeelSaab - Block Buster Talk 🔥 Show Padindi Anta 💥#VakeelSaabFestivalBegins — SRISHAILAM PSPK (@Srishailampagi2) April 8, 2021

#VakeelSaab Review konchem bollywood lo pink Cinema la vundi prends 🤔🤔Super vundi movie 💥💥eppude chusa #SarkaruVaariPaata ....

First Review of #VakeelSaab from Censor Board ! It is a compelling film that forces you to think. A powerful script and backing performances lift this film into the must-watch category! #PawanKalyan gave National Award Winning Performance. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #VakeelSaabFromTomorrow pic.twitter.com/nJOkv2AKX9 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) April 8, 2021