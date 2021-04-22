Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab Closing Collections

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab which was released on April 9 seems to come down as the theatres were closed down due to a spike in cases. Pawan and the film unit are over the moon following Vakeel Saab success. It’s been close to three weeks, the talk surrounding the film refuses to die down thanks to a solid screenplay and outstanding performance of Pawan, Anjali and Nivetha Thomas.

Vakeel Saab has broken all possible records and set a new benchmark at the box office for upcoming films. Vakeel Saab has made a whopping lifetime collection of two states seems to be Rs 68 cr share. Exact figures are yet to be known.

The film is directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju. Reports are doing the rounds that Dil Raju and Pawan Kalyan are planning for a new movie. More details about Dil Raju-Pawan Kalyan’s are awaited.