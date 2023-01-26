Pathaan First Day Collections: SRK Movie Flying Start on Day 1 Box Office

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has been trending on social media. The film has taken a flying start at the box office.

Pathaan has managed to collect Rs 50 cr plus on opening day at the box office. However, the makers are yet to reveal the official figures of Pathaan.

Mid-night shows were also added for Pathaan due to high demand. Pathan has set the box office on fire.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.It is directed by Siddharth Anand.