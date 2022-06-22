Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Sreeleela's New Film Launched Under Sithara Entertainments Banner

Mega hero Panja Vaisshnav Tej for his fourth movie will be joining hands with debut director Srikanth N Reddy for a complete mass and action entertainer to be produced jointly by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Sreeleela will be playing the leading lady opposite Vaisshnav Tej in the movie.

The film will have its launching today with a formal pooja ceremony. The makers, in the meanwhile, released a glimpse introducing Vaisshnav Tej’s powerful and mass character in the movie. Although the video doesn’t show the actors, we hear war of words. It’s between the good (protagonist) and the bad (antagonist).

Firstly, the antagonist warns saying, “Rey… Ramudu Lanka Meeda Paddam Yinuntav… Ade Padi Thalakayalodu Ayodhya Meeda Padithe Yettuntaado Suthhaavaa…”, for which Tej fires back responding, “Mee Ayodhya Lo Undedidi Ramudu Kaadappa… Aa Raavanude Kolise Rudhra Kaleswarudu… Thalanu Kosi Sethikisthaa Naayaalaa… Sooskundaam Raa…”

The glimpse even without the visuals makes strong impact and the dialogues are mass-appealing ones. This even promises the movie is going to be high on mass and action elements.

Vaisshnav Tej’s makeover is remarkable. He looked rugged and massy with thick moustaches and messy hair. The video also sees a temple and Du Du Basavanna. The background score elevates the episode to another level.

#PVT04 is scheduled for Sankranthi release, 2023.

Other cast and crew of the movie will be revealed soon.