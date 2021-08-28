Panja Vaishnav Tej, Rakul Preet Singh's First Single From Obulamma Is Out

After impressing big time with first look posters of Mega sensation Vaishnav Tej and stunning diva Rakul Preet Singh, the makers of Kondapolam helmed by creative director Krish Jagarlamudi, have started musical promotions by releasing first single Obulamma.

Music director MM Keeravani has come up with a fresh and soulful melody which is pleasant to ears with wonderful flute bits. Alongside Satya Yamini, who sung Mamatala thalli, PVNS Rohit has crooned the number and their vocals are the biggest strength.

Excelled as a writer, MM Keeravani penned beautiful lyrics with many unheard words of Rayalaseema slang which are not in much of use. The lyrics indeed have thoughtful expressions and portrays beautiful romance of Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh.

Vaisshanv looks apt in a rustic avatar, wherein Rakul is beautiful as a village belle. Their pairing looks fresh on screen.

Gnana Shekar VS’s skillful camera work can be witnessed in every single frame, as the visuals look very charming. He has wonderfully explored the picturesque locations of forest and the village.

Bhanu’s choreography further beautifies the song. Surely, this song will be lingering on the minds of listeners for a long time. It’s a good start for the musical promotions of the movie.

The spectacular adventurous film from First Frame Entertainments is their Production No 8. Adapted from the novel written by Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy, Kondapolam is produced by Saibabu Jagarlamudi, Rajeev Reddy and presented by Bibo Srinivas. The film will also feature some prominent actors.

An Epic Tale Of ‘Becoming’ is the tagline of Kondapolam which will release on October 8th.