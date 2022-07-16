Panchatantra Kathalu Movie Review

The newly released Telugu movie “Panchatantra Kathalu” as the name suggests portrays five different stories. The anthology film director Ganganamoni Shekar has weaved all the five stories together to give the viewers a cinematic experience. The film ‘Panchatantra Kathalu’ has more than one debutant actors. The multi-stories film is produced by D Madhu under the banner of Madhu Creations. The film cast includes Nandini Rai, Noel Sean, Sai Ronak, Geetha Bhaskar, Nihal Kodhaty, Praneeta Patnaik et al. Here's the review of the film:

Plot:

Adda Kattera: (Krishna) Nihal falls in love with Sathya (Sadiya). The pair can't get married due to their family troubles. The first episode deals with inter-caste marriage. How the girl's parents change their thought process about inter-caste marriage forms the film story.

Ahalya: Revathi (Praneetha Patnaik) throws herself into the prostitution business to take care of her family. One fine day, she meets artist and traveler Ayodhya ( Ajay of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT fame). The second part two is all about how Ayodhya brings transformation into Revathi’s life

Happy Married Life: Nandini Rai (Keerthy) wants to live a luxurious life. To live a fancy life, she is ready to give up her boyfriend (Noel Sean) for it. She marries a filthy rich man (RJ Hemanth), but moves to Hyderabad to enjoy her own life. How Keerthy crosses paths with her ex-boyfriend. How Noel changes Keerthy forms the gist of third part in Panchatantra Kathalu.

Narthanashala: Sai Ronak is a dance master who falls in love with his secret admirer (Sirish) , an intern at a dancing institution. Ronak wants to see and meet her. The choreographer requests his secret admirer to meet him for once at the beach. Sai Ronak gets shock of his life when it dawns on him that his secret admirer is gay. How they work on their relationship forms the fourth part of this anthology film.

Anaganaga: In the fifth story, viewers come across Kamalamma (Geetha Bhaskar), an old female character who is trying to survive without any one’s help. In this part we see Kamalamma’s two sons abandon her and she struggles to live on her own.

Performances: There are many debutants in Panchatantra Kathalu. All of them have done a fantastic job and done justice to their respective roles. While some actors need to brush up on their acting skills. The noted celebrities in Panchatantra Kathalu like Nandini Rai, Noel Sean, Sai Ronak, Geetha Bhaskar, Nihal Kodhaty, Praneeta Patnaik have done equal justice to their roles.

Plus Points:

Cast performances

screenplay

Minus Points:

Flat narration

Analysis: Panchatantra Kathalu - all the five stories might be brutal but the audience may find these stories inspiring. No doubt, most of the audiences, especially common people will surely relate to Panchatantra Kathalu. The second part, Ahalya, is heart-touching. The scene in which the son locks the door for her mother's activities may be disturbing for the people but that's a fact as we still hear such stories in our society. Every episode in the film is worth watching, but it could have been nice if the screenplay was crispy. Some random scenes may not be interesting but we have to feel the movie. Ganganamoni Shekar has done a good job in selecting the right stories as all five parts of the film will be relatable to the present generation of youngsters or the audience.

Verdict: Panchatantra Kathalu is a good entertainer movie.