Pack Your Bags This Weekend Monal, Say Bigg Boss Telugu Fans

Like every week, this week too another contestant will walk out of the house in Sunday’s episode. Nagarjuna will be returning to hosting duties in tonight’s episode to evaluate the contestant performance in the house of the week. Looking at the current trend on social media, it looks like Monal Gajjar will have to leave the house. Out of all the six nominees including Abhijeet, Harika, Sohel, Ariyana, Lasya and Monal. In unofficial polls, Monal is in the bottom list with fewer votes and she may get evicted this week. Now whether it will be Monal who will be evicted this week or someone else, we will know soon. In the meantime, take a look at the fans reactions on twitter:

Feeling very bad for #Monal Stand task mundu varaku eppudu eliminate avutada ani wait chese vadni, but aroju she played well Eroju chesina task atleast one day before chesina votes padevi, bad luck Em cheyyani #Lasya inka untundi but #Monal eliminate avutundi#BiggBossTelugu4 — Gopi (@_GTweets_) November 21, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4

Voting Lines got Closed

Eesaari Evaru Eliminate avthaaro??? Maax #Monal Pothadi ankuntunna — MANI🏃💥 (@mani_JSP7) November 20, 2020

This is what happening everytime.. When people started liking #Monal now @StarMaa going to eliminate her for sure 🤷‍♂️ #BiggBossTelugu4 https://t.co/ht4XMrpf7a — Siddharth (@siddhuu_) November 20, 2020

Exactly we are eager to write positive stuff about #Monal. Kindly cooperate and eliminate her 😂😂#biggbosstelugu4 https://t.co/br0gB8qypc — Bhaskar Bharadwaj (@BrownsheepBABA) November 20, 2020