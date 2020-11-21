Pack Your Bags This Weekend Monal, Say Bigg Boss Telugu Fans

Nov 21, 2020, 12:18 IST
- Sakshi Post

Like every week, this week too another contestant will walk out of the house in Sunday’s episode. Nagarjuna will be returning to hosting duties in tonight’s episode to evaluate the contestant performance in the house of the week. Looking at the current trend on social media, it looks like Monal Gajjar will have to leave the house. Out of all the six nominees including Abhijeet, Harika, Sohel, Ariyana, Lasya and Monal. In unofficial polls, Monal is in the bottom list with fewer votes and she may get evicted this week. Now whether it will be Monal who will be evicted this week or someone else, we will know soon. In the meantime, take a look at the fans reactions on twitter:

Advertisement
Back to Top