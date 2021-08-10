Paagal Revolves Around Mother's Sentiment, Not Love: Vishwak Sen

Youth sensation Vishwak Sen is a trendsetter—be it for his movies or fashion goals. He made his acting with 'Vellipomakey' in 2017. He shot to stardom with Falaknuma Das, the film did astounding business at the box office. Later, Vishwak Sen saw his success graph soar, thanks to his selection of content-driven films. Vishwak Sen was last seen in 'Hit' that also bought huge returns for the filmmakers. Now, he is coming back to entertain all of us with his latest film 'Paagal'.

Vishwak will be seen as a playboy in the film. In case, you haven't watched the trailer yet, then this piece of news is for you. Vishwak Sen will be in love with 1600 girls in the film. But he gives his soul to one girl. To find out who is his chosen one, we have to wait till Saturday, as the film is slated for theatrical release on August 14, 2021.

The makers have chosen a perfect date to release the movie as it happens to be the Independence Day weekend. If the film receives positive reviews, then the film will surely fetch big bucks at the box office, as the film teaser, and songs have struck a chord with the audience.

At the recent trailer launch event, Vishwak Sen stated that although Paagal appears to be a love story, it is a not. The film revolves around mother sentiment. He also revealed that Veteran actress Bhumika will be essaying Vishwak Sen's mother's character in the film.

As part of movie promotions, Vishwak Sen will be distributing 1600 roses in a few parts of Telugu states. The details of the Venue are going to be revealed by evening on Vishwak Sen's official Instagram page and other social media platforms. If you want to meet Vishwak Sen, give it a shot.

By: Sarah Justin