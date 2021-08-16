Vishwak Sen's Paagal Leaked For Full Download on Tamilrockers, Movierulz

Paagal is a romantic comedy written and directed by debutante Naresh Kuppili and produced by Bekkem Venugopal under the banner, Lucky Media. The film stars Vishwak Sen, Nivetha Pethuraj, Simran Choudary, and Megha Lekha in key roles. The film's soundtrack is composed by Radhan and released by the Aditya Music label. Vishwak Sen has had good hits in recent films like Falaknuma Das and Hit. His latest film had hit theatres on August 14, 2021.

Anyway, Paagal has opened to mixed responses from the audience. Netizens say that Vishwak nailed his character as a lover boy. We all know Vishwak as the angry lover boy and he enjoys a huge female fan following ever since Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. Unfortunately, Vishwak Sen's Paagal movie has been leaked and pirated copies of the movie are being streamed online by infamous websites like Movierulz, Tamilrockers, filmwrap, and others.

Do not encourage piracy. If you come across any Paagal pirated copies, report them to the cyber cell.