Out But Not Down, Samantha's Cryptic Message in Instagram Post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu needs no introduction. She is one of the most successful stars in the South film industry. She also became hugely famous across the nation with her appearance in the web series—Family Man 2.

Sam also appeared on the the controversial chat show Koffee With Karan helmed by none other than Bollywood director Karan Johar. Over the past few days, Samantha has been missing from the social media scene. It's a known fact that Samantha is unwell and she has taken a break from the movies.

Samantha's fans were worrying about what happened to her as she is staying away from everything and hardly seen in the public view. Finally, Samantha shared a picture of her dog hiding inside the pillow with its poop getting out. She captioned the post which goes, “Down Not Out”.

Take a look at the picture:

Going by Samantha's caption in the latest picture, people are wondering if she's referring to herself or the dog poop in the pic. Her cyrptic post has certainly got people thinking and triggered talks. Samantha is perhaps hinting that she is down due to health issues, but not really out from the movies.

On the work front, Samantha is occupied with Kushi which stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The duo was seen together in the Keerthy Suresh movie, Mahanati.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda was tecently spotted at the Mumbai airport as he was heading to Maldives with his rumored girlfriend Rashmika. It could take some time for Samantha to join the sets of Kushi. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana of Majili fame. Kushi is slated for theatrical release in theatres on December 21, 2022.