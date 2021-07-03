OTT Releases in July: Watch Most Eligible Bachelor, Love Stories on Aha

Looks like it would take another two to three months for theatres to open across the nation. COVID cases have no doubt come down in view of the ramping up of vaccination drives across the country, but the general public is being cautious and taking it easy. BBK viewers may not throng to theatres like before because of the fear of third wave which has gripped India. Even if makers decide to release movies in theatres, the footfall may not meet the general expectation.

We are not sure when theatres would be thrown open in the Telugu states. Some Tollywood filmmakers have decided to release their films on OTT platforms while a few others are waiting for theatrical release. There is no doubt that movie buffs have got used to the concept of OTT and don't miss a single new movie released on the platform. The popularity of OTT has only peaked as much. Now, we have some exciting news for our viewers. Allu Aravind’s Aha team has officially announced that many super hit Tollywood films will start premiering on Aha

Are you wondering about the movie list? Well, some yet to be released movies which have raised expectations among the audience like Chaitanya Akkineni’s Love Story and Akhil Akkineni’s Most Eligible Bachelor are likely to be available on Aha in the middle of this month. However, Aha is yet to announce the official OTT release date of both the films.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post. We keep you posted as soon as we hear from Aha.