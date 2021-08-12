OTT Giant Offers Astronomical Amount For KGF Chapter 2 Digital Release Rights

KGF Chapter 2 is the most awaited movie across the nation. It is known that KFG chapter 1 got huge hype and also bagged good box office collections. Amazon Prime videos grabbed the OTT rights of KGF Chapter 1 in all languages. Now, there is a rumour that KGF Chapter 2 makers have received a fancy offer by a OTT giant for direct OTT release of the sequel. The streaming platform is said to have offered Rs 255 crores for direct OTT release instead of theatrical release.

As things are getting normal after the COVD 19-second wave, the Karnataka government decided to open theatres with 50% seat occupancy. So the director and producer wouldn't like to disappoint fans as they are desperately waiting for the theatrical release of the movie. KGF 2 was supposed to hit the screens in July, but due to the pandemic situation, the makers pushed the release.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 is an upcoming action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The second installment of the two-part series is a sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj. The film has dubbed versions in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages