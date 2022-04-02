Oo Antava Choreographer Charged With Stalking, Voyeurism and Sexual Harassment

The Mumbai police filed a charge sheet against choreographer Ganesh Acharya. He was booked for alleged sexual harassment in 2020. The choreographer was accused by one of his co-dancers in 2020 of sexual harassment and stalking.

According to a latest report in Hindustan Times, the chargesheet was filed recently in a metropolitan magistrate court located in the city's suburbs. The case is under the Oshiwara Police station in Mumbai.

Acharya has been charged under 354-a (using criminal force to any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing her), 354-c (punishment for Voyeurism), 354-d (follows a woman and contacts, or attempts to contact such woman to foster personal interaction), 509 (insulting the modesty of any woman), 232 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The well-known Bollywood choreographer reportedly refused to comment on the latest development. His lawyer Ravi Suryavanshi told Hindustan Times, "I don’t have the charge sheet so I cannot say anything, but all the sections in the FIR were bailable."

The woman has also accused Acharya's assistants of beating her up. "The female assistants beat me up, abused me and defamed me after which I went to the police who refused to lodge a complaint and merely registered a non-cognisable case. Then I contacted a lawyer to take the matter further," the woman revealed to HT.