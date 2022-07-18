Only Trivikram Srinivas Can Afford Mahesh Babu?

Superstar Mahesh Babu has been travelling in and out of Hyderabad for personal reasons. Mahesh Babu has taken a long break after the massive success of his last outing—Sarkaru Vaari Paata. By now, you all know that Mahesh Babu has signed his next film with Trivikram Srinivas. The film will go on floors in August. The latest news doing the rounds is about Mahesh Babu's remuneration for his upcoming film—tentatively titled #SSMB28. Reports are doing the rounds that Mahesh Babu has jacked up his remuneration for Trivikram's film.

If reports are to be believed, Mahesh Babu has demanded a whopping Rs 70 cr as his fee for the film.If you recall, there was a lot of buzz during the time of Sarkaru Vaari Paata promotions after Mahesh Babu made a shocking statement about Bollywood not being able to afford him.

Looks like Trivikram Srinivas is one director who can afford Mahesh Babu. The yet-to-be-titled film was supposed to go on floors a long time ago, but Mahesh Babu is yet to officially announce the movie. Buzz has it that remuneration negotiations are still underway between Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor and the producer. Let's see what happens.