Only Poster, No Teaser? Prabhas Fans React To Radhe Shyam Announcement

On the occasion of Ugadi, the makers of Radhe Shyam have released a new poster of the movie featuring Prabhas. The fans of Prabhas loved the poster but they are a bit disappointed as they expected something more. In the photo, Prabhas can be seen donning a brown coloured turtleneck sweater, pants and was holding a pillar.

Sharing the pic, Prabhas captioned it as, "One binding factor of the celebrations of these beautiful festivals is LOVE. Feel it. Cherish it. Spread it. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Jur Sital, Cheti Chand, Bohag Bihu, Navreh & Poila Boshak." Here is the poster.

Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and bankrolled by UV Creations. The movie will be out in theatres on 30th July 2021. Pooja Hegde is the female lead in the grand celluloid. The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

See how fans are reacting to the poster released by the team of Radhe Shyam.

One binding factor of the celebrations of these beautiful festivals is LOVE. Feel it. Cherish it. Spread it. Wishing you and your loved ones a very #HappyUgadi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Vishu - #Prabhas on FB, Insta 💞#RadheShyam ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VNUTX3BrQU — Prabhas ✪ (@Saiprasad_drlng) April 13, 2021

So far,in these posters #Prabhas is looking good with no filters ❤️❤️ Train sequence has got best look 👌👌

Motion Poster look & Today's poster are from train sequence Waiting for #RadheShyam teaser pic.twitter.com/1TdCQF0y3R — Mahesh Sam Fan (@AbhinavKarthik_) April 13, 2021