Only My Family and I Know What Happened Between Me And Samantha, Says Naga Chaitanya

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu used to be one of the most adorable couples onscreen and off-screen. If you recall, fans watched films likes Majili, Ye Maya Chesave and Auto Nagar Suriya only for the couple's chemistry. Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation in October last year.

They took to their respective social media accounts and stated “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths." Fans are yet to come to terms with the news and their separation continues to be talked about in social media circles.

The couple has maintained a stoic silence over their breakup till date and nothing much has been known about it. However, recently, Naga Chaitanya is said to have opened up about his divorce in an interview to a news channel. He reported stated, "I feel so disappointed that I have been in the headlines more for personal reasons than for news related to my career.

During the time of separation, we only wished each other well for new beginnings. I haven't spoken a single word about what happened between us. I'm really not interested to tell or share anything with anyone. Only my family members and relatives know what really happened between us and why we got separated. All the rumours hurt me so much as the events replay every now and then. I don't want to react to any of the news as they disturb me a lot. I hope these rumours stop soon.

