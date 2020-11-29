One More Triangle On Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Nag Supports Monal, But She Openly Expresses Love For Kichcha Sudeep

Akkineni Nagarjuna is making headlines for all good reasons. He is being hosted the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and the contestants who got popular with the show are-Abhijeet, Sohel, Monal and others. The current season received mixed reactions from several quarters. The social media suggest that there is nothing in Bigg Boss Telugu except Monal's love track with Akhil. We have already informed you Kichcha Sudeep is all set to grace the show in tonight's episode.

The makers of the show have released a promo of Kichcha Sudeep is making fun at the contestants. The host of the show Nagarjuna is seen telling Sudeep that Akhil-Monal are the same and they will play the game with mutual understanding. The special guest Sudeep is seen telling they even wore a matching red dress. In the same promo, Monal is seen telling to Sudeep ‘I Like You’. Sudeep seems to be happy with her words because he is seen telling Nagarjuna she is so genuine. Netizens are trolling Monal for how many people, she will tell ‘I Like You’. She told the same word to Akhil and Abhijeet now Sudeep, Nagarjuna is even supporting her. Monal said it in a very causally way, why to troll her and there’s nothing wrong in it, Nagarjuna supporting Monal as Sudeep is a guest to the show and they are entertaining all of us with their fun banter. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets:

#Monal ki andaru istam eh I lik u I lik u antu #BiggBossTelugu4 motham terugutu untadi #BiggBoss koda dankai padipoye tanani sav cheskuntu vastanaru pavm bt 3weeks eh hapynes baytaki vachaka #Monal koda realise avtadi dat hw not she bt hw #bb hv used her 4trp anne🤣by degradng hr — Z!@πo\|\|dy (@Ziazenith_77) November 29, 2020

Every week host ochi chese chandalam forced pulihara saripodu annattu e sari oche guest cheta kuda ade cheyistunaru.. #monal and #avinash e track kosam tappa house lo undi em pikaru.. adi support cheyananduku #abijeet mida padui edustqru prati varam #BiggBossTelugu4 #iamwithabi https://t.co/B8CcXlIGM0 — Abijeet Army (@army_abijeet) November 29, 2020