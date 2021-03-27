Once More, Says Wild Dog Actress Saiyami Kher On Working With Nagarjuna

Sarah Justin

Gorgeous actress Saiyami Kher will be a new face to the Telugu audience. She is all set to enthral all of us with Raw Agent in Nagarjuna starrer 'Wild Dog'. It is worth mentioning here that 'Wild Dog' is not her debut film in Telugu. She made her Telugu debut with 'Rey' which was released way back in 2015. After a long gap of six years, she is coming back to woo us all in her next outing, Wild Dog.

In an interview with Sakshi Post, Saiyami stated: "Director Ahishor Solomon approached me with the script. I gave my nod to the film as soon I heard the narration. I loved the script."

When the actress was asked to share her work experience with Nagarjuna, she said, "Nagarjuna sir is a down to earth person. He makes everyone comfortable on the sets. He bought me a biryani. I wish I could get one more chance to work with Nagarjuna as there are no songs in 'Wild Dog'. I want to work with Nagarjuna and the film should have some songs. Geetanjali is my favourite film."

Did you know which Tollywood actors are on Saiyami Kher's wishlist? The actress says, "I would to love to work with Rajamouli, Prabhas and Allu Arjun. She did mixed martial training for 'Wild Dog'. When she was asked to reveal one favourite co-star from Wild Dog, other than Akkineni Nagarjuna, Saiyami says, "Alia Reza is my favourite co-star. He helped me a lot on the sets and made me understand the dialogues. I used to tell him that I should give you credit for everything." Saiyami Kher also credited Alia Reza for his kind nature.

While talking about future projects, the actress says she has two web series in her kitty, one is with Amazon Prime and other one will be with Hot Star.

She hasn't signed any Telugu film yet. She said "I'm really proud to be a part of the project. It's very rare to get a chance to work in such patriotic films. I'm very lucky as I got an opportunity to play a different character in the film. I thanked director Ahishor Solomon and Nagarjuna sir for giving me an opportunity to work with him," she signs off.