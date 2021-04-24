Okey Oka Lokam from Aadi Saikumar's Sashi Clocks 100 Million Views

They say Music has no barriers. Likewise there are no barriers when it comes to love for small films or big budget films, particularly when it comes to good music. The Sensational 'Oke Oka Lokam Nuvve' song from Aadi Saikumar's Sashi has proved this fact yet again.

The song has clocked a whopping 100 Million Views. This can be seen as a monumental feat, one can say. The song composed by Arun Chiluveru is penned by Chandrabose and rendered by sensational singer, Sid Sriram.

It has struck a chord with the audience instantly right from its release date and is at the top of the music charts even after the movie's run has been completed. It is also one of the most sought songs in various audio platforms and on FM radio channels.