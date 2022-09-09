Oke Oka Jeevitham Review, Rating: Sharwanand Excels in This Rollercoaster Ride

It's been a long time that Young actor Sharwanand scored a hit at the box office. After trying various genres, Sharwanand opted for a sci-fi film. The Telugu actor has worked with debutante director Shree Karthick. Sharwanand is back with Oke Oka Jeevitham on the silver screen. Will Sharwa be able to break the jinx of his previous film with Oke Oka Jeevitham?Let's find out with the review:

Plot: Aadi aka Kutlu (Sharwa) wants to become a singer. He has stage fear and can't sing in front of a huge crowd. He is fond of his mother (Amala). Aadi struggles to sing. His girlfriend Vaishnavi (Ritu Varma) encourages him a lot. Vaishnavi also motivates Aadi to overcome his fear. Adi(Sharwanand), Sreenu(Vennela Kishore), and Chaitu(Priyadarshi) are best friends and battling their own sets of problems. Aadi and his friends accidentally meet a scientist (Nasser), who helps the trio by taking them back to their childhood through a time machine. Aadi decides to meet his mother. The younger version of the trio decides to correct his mistakes. Aadi and his friends travel ahead through the time machine by leaving their adults version behind. What are the circumstance they face because of time travel forms the crux of the story.

Performances: Sharwanand delivers a memorable performance and pulls it off effortlessly. Sharwanand nails emotional scenes to the T. The actor steals the show with his electrifying performance. No one could have done justice to Aadi's character better than Sharwanand. Priyadarshi and Vennela Kishore takes the film to the next level with their comedy. Ritu Varma gets limited screen space, but does an incredible job as Sharwa's girlfriend in the film. Amala Akkineni's performance as Sharwa's mom leves an impression . Amala is at her best. Nassar and the rest of the crew do a fine job in the film.

Verdict: Bumpy Ride